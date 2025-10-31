Cadence Opportunities Fund Ltd. Ceases Securities via On-Market Buy-Back

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Cadence Opportunities Fund Ltd. ( (AU:CDO) ) is now available.

Cadence Opportunities Fund Ltd. has announced the cessation of 12,789 ordinary fully paid securities through an on-market buy-back, effective October 31, 2025. This move is part of the company’s capital management strategy, which may impact its market positioning by potentially increasing the value of remaining shares and demonstrating a commitment to shareholder value.

More about Cadence Opportunities Fund Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 21,903

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

