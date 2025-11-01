Cactus, Inc. Earnings Call: Resilience Amid Challenges

Cactus, Inc. ((WHD)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Cactus, Inc. Navigates Mixed Earnings Landscape with Strategic Resilience

The recent earnings call for Cactus, Inc. painted a mixed picture, highlighting the company’s strong performance in international markets and robust cash position, while also addressing challenges such as tariffs and sequential revenue declines. Despite these hurdles, Cactus remains resilient, driven by strategic international expansion efforts.

Pressure Control Margin Improvement

The company reported an improvement in Pressure Control margins, attributed to effective tariff mitigation and cost reduction strategies. Operating margins saw a notable increase of 290 basis points, and adjusted segment EBITDA rose by 3.9%, showcasing the company’s ability to adapt to challenging market conditions.

Spoolable Technologies International Growth

Cactus’s Spoolable Technologies segment exceeded expectations, with sales and margins benefiting from higher international shipments. This achievement marked the highest international revenue since the segment’s acquisition, underscoring the company’s successful expansion into global markets.

Strong Cash Position

Cactus bolstered its financial standing by increasing its cash balance to $446 million, reflecting a sequential increase of approximately $40 million. This strong cash position provides the company with a solid foundation to navigate future challenges and invest in growth opportunities.

Dividend and Earnings Growth

The company continued to deliver value to shareholders by paying a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share. Additionally, adjusted net income and earnings per share saw slight increases, reaching $54 million and $0.67, respectively, compared to the previous quarter.

Sequential Revenue Decline

Despite positive developments, Cactus experienced a sequential revenue decline of 3.5% in Q3, with the Pressure Control segment down 6.2% and Spoolable Technologies down 1%. This decline highlights the challenges the company faces in maintaining growth amid a complex market environment.

Impact of Tariffs

Tariffs continue to pose significant challenges for Cactus, with an incremental 70% tariff on most goods imported from China and a 50% tariff on goods from Vietnam affecting inventory values. The company is actively working to mitigate these impacts through strategic supply chain adjustments.

Decreased Spoolable Technologies Margins

The Spoolable Technologies segment faced a decrease in operating income by 8%, with operating margins dropping by 210 basis points due to higher input costs. This underscores the ongoing challenges in managing costs within this segment.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Cactus provided guidance for a stable outlook in the fourth quarter, despite ongoing market challenges. Pressure Control revenue is expected to remain flat, while Spoolable Technologies revenue may decline in the low double digits. The company remains optimistic about its strategic efforts to mitigate tariff impacts and plans to integrate Baker Hughes’ Surface Pressure Control business in early 2026. A consistent dividend return is also anticipated, reflecting Cactus’s commitment to shareholder value.

In summary, Cactus, Inc. demonstrated resilience in the face of mixed earnings results, leveraging international growth and strategic initiatives to offset domestic challenges. The company’s strong cash position and commitment to shareholder returns position it well for future success, despite the ongoing market uncertainties.

