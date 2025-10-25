CACI International’s Earnings Call Highlights Resilience and Growth

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

CACI International’s Earnings Call Highlights Resilience and Growth

CACI International’s Earnings Call Highlights Resilience and Growth

Caci International ((CACI)) has held its Q1 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

CACI International’s recent earnings call conveyed a positive sentiment, underscoring the company’s strong financial performance despite external challenges. The call highlighted significant revenue growth, record-breaking contract awards, and robust EBITDA margins. Despite the hurdles posed by the government shutdown, CACI remains optimistic about achieving its fiscal year 2026 targets, demonstrating resilience and strategic foresight.

Strong Revenue Growth

CACI International reported a remarkable revenue of nearly $2.3 billion, marking an impressive 11.2% year-over-year growth, with 5.5% of this growth being organic. This substantial increase underscores the company’s effective strategies and market positioning, contributing to its robust financial health.

Record Contract Awards

The company achieved a significant milestone with $5 billion in contract awards, resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 2.2x for the quarter and 1.3x on a trailing 12-month basis. These figures reflect CACI’s strong competitive edge and its ability to secure substantial contracts, reinforcing its market leadership.

High EBITDA Margin

CACI reported an impressive EBITDA margin of 11.7%, a 120 basis point increase from the previous year. This achievement was driven by strong program execution and the successful delivery of software-defined technologies, highlighting the company’s operational efficiency.

Significant Free Cash Flow

The company generated a free cash flow of $143 million for the quarter, supported by strong profitability and effective working capital management. This financial strength provides CACI with the flexibility to invest in growth opportunities and navigate potential challenges.

Successful Reconfirmation of Guidance

CACI reaffirmed its fiscal year 2026 guidance, projecting revenue between $9.2 billion and $9.4 billion, an EBITDA margin in the mid-11% range, and free cash flow of at least $710 million. This reaffirmation underscores the company’s confidence in its strategic direction and financial targets.

Government Shutdown Impact

The federal government shutdown posed some challenges, leading to disruptions in cash collections and revenue, with a slight administrative sluggishness noted. However, CACI remains confident in managing these disruptions within its current guidance framework.

Potential Future Challenges

While the ongoing government shutdown presents potential risks if prolonged, CACI believes these challenges are manageable. The company remains focused on its strategic priorities and is prepared to adapt as necessary to maintain its growth trajectory.

Forward-Looking Guidance

During the earnings call, CACI’s leadership reaffirmed their guidance for fiscal year 2026, emphasizing a robust start to the year with significant free cash flow, revenue growth, and a strong EBITDA margin. The company highlighted its resilience amid the government shutdown and noted strong demand signals in national security sectors. Notable contract wins, such as the $240 million TIGS Counter-Space program and the $1.6 billion JTMS award, were also highlighted as key drivers of future growth.

In conclusion, CACI International’s earnings call painted a picture of a company in robust health, with strong financial metrics and strategic contract wins. Despite external challenges such as the government shutdown, CACI remains confident in its ability to achieve its financial targets, underscoring its resilience and strategic foresight. Investors and stakeholders can take confidence in the company’s solid performance and optimistic outlook.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement