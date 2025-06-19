C Cheng Holdings Completes Rights Issue, Raises HK$13.8 Million

Confident Investing Starts Here:

C Cheng Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1486) ) has shared an update.

C Cheng Holdings Limited announced the successful completion of its Rights Issue, raising approximately HK$13.8 million in net proceeds. The funds will be allocated to further develop the company’s business in the MENA region, enhance its IT infrastructure with AI technology, and support general working capital. This strategic financial move aims to strengthen C Cheng Holdings’ market position and operational efficiency.

More about C Cheng Holdings Ltd.

C Cheng Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on architecture and engineering services. The company is engaged in delivering high-quality projects and enhancing its market presence, particularly in the MENA region.

Average Trading Volume: 270,040

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$103.3M

