Byggmax Group AB Boosts Profitability Amid Slight Sales Decline in Q3 2025

Byggmax Group AB ( (SE:BMAX) ) has provided an announcement.

Byggmax Group AB reported a slight decrease in net sales by 0.8% in the third quarter of 2025, attributed to currency fluctuations and a cautious market. However, the company improved its profitability with an EBITA margin increase to 14.0%, driven by operational excellence and cost control. Byggmax continues to focus on strengthening its core business and enhancing customer experience, particularly through e-commerce improvements and efficient store operations, positioning itself well for future market upturns.

The most recent analyst rating on (SE:BMAX) stock is a Hold with a SEK57.00 price target.

More about Byggmax Group AB

Byggmax Group AB operates in the home improvement retail industry, primarily offering building materials and garden-related products. The company focuses on providing high-quality products at competitive prices, with a strong emphasis on customer satisfaction and operational efficiency.

Average Trading Volume: 147,543

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: SEK3.25B

