BWX Technologies Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

BWX Technologies, Inc. is a U.S.-based manufacturing and engineering company specializing in nuclear solutions for global security, clean energy, nuclear medicine, space exploration, and environmental restoration. The company reported strong financial results for the third quarter of 2025, with revenues reaching $866.3 million and a net income of $82.2 million. The company also achieved a record backlog of $7.4 billion, driven by large, multi-year special materials projects.

Key financial highlights include a 29% increase in consolidated revenues compared to the previous year, with significant growth in both government and commercial operations. The company’s adjusted EBITDA rose by 19% to $151.1 million, and the non-GAAP EPS increased by 20% to $1.00. The commercial operations segment saw a substantial 122% increase in revenue, attributed to higher sales in commercial nuclear components and medical sales.

BWX Technologies also reported a significant improvement in cash flow, with operating cash flow increasing by 339% to $143.2 million. The company raised its 2025 guidance for non-GAAP EPS to $3.75-$3.80 and expects continued growth into 2026, with projections of low-double-digit to low-teen adjusted EBITDA growth.

Looking ahead, BWX Technologies is optimistic about its growth prospects, supported by a strong demand environment for nuclear solutions in defense, clean energy, and medical markets. The company is well-positioned to achieve its financial targets for 2025 and anticipates solid growth in 2026, driven by its deep backlog and expanding market opportunities.

