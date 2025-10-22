BWP Trust Secures AUD$300 Million in Medium Term Notes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

BWP Trust ( (AU:BWP) ) has shared an update.

BWP Trust has successfully priced a AUD$300 million five-year Medium Term Note issue with a 4.55% coupon rate, maturing in October 2030. The proceeds will support general funding needs, including asset repurposing and tenant expansion, aligning with BWP’s strategy to diversify funding sources and extend debt duration, potentially strengthening its market position.

BWP Trust operates in the real estate investment industry, focusing on property investment and management. It primarily deals with commercial properties and aims to enhance its portfolio through strategic asset management and expansion initiatives.

