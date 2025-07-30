BWP Group Announces Proposed Issue of Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

BWP Trust ( (AU:BWP) ) has shared an announcement.

BWP Group has announced a proposed issue of 10,867,347 fully paid ordinary units, set to be issued on August 1, 2025. This move reflects the company’s strategic decision to raise capital through a placement or other type of issue, potentially impacting its market positioning and offering new opportunities for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:BWP) stock is a Buy with a A$4.05 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on BWP Trust stock, see the AU:BWP Stock Forecast page.

More about BWP Trust

Average Trading Volume: 1,177,036

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$2.49B

Find detailed analytics on BWP stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue