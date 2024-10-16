BuySell Technologies Reports Strong Growth Despite Challenges

BuySell Technologies Co., Ltd. (JP:7685) has released an update.

BuySell Technologies Co., Ltd. reported a 107% year-on-year increase in purchase volume for its home visit purchase business in September, marking significant growth despite challenges such as high temperatures and a major typhoon. Meanwhile, the group store purchase business saw a 103% increase in purchase volume compared to last year, driven by a higher unit price and effective customer retention strategies. The company remains optimistic about meeting its consolidated performance plan for the second half of the fiscal year.

