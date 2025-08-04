Butn Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Butn Limited ( (AU:BTN) ) has provided an update.

Butn Limited has announced the quotation of 325,000 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) with the security code BTN, effective from July 1, 2025. This move is part of the company’s strategic efforts to enhance its market presence and provide more liquidity options for its stakeholders, potentially impacting its operational dynamics and market positioning positively.

More about Butn Limited

Butn Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing innovative financial solutions. The company is known for its services related to securities and financial instruments, catering to a diverse market seeking efficient financial transactions.

Average Trading Volume: 48,349

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$31.43M

Learn more about BTN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue