Business First Bancshares Reports Q3 2025 Earnings

Business First Bancshares ( (BFST) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Business First Bancshares presented to its investors.

Business First Bancshares, Inc., the parent company of b1BANK, operates in the financial services sector, providing commercial and personal banking products and services across Louisiana and Texas.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Business First Bancshares announced a net income of $21.5 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, marking a slight increase from the previous quarter. The company also highlighted the successful conversion of Oakwood Bank’s systems and a $0.01 increase in the quarterly common dividend.

Key financial metrics showed consistent performance, with a return on average assets of 1.08% and a net interest margin of 3.68%. The company’s common equity to total assets ratio improved to 10.14%, and tangible book value per share rose to $22.63. Additionally, deposits grew by $87.2 million, while borrowings decreased significantly by $118.3 million.

Looking ahead, Business First Bancshares remains focused on operational execution and the promise of its current M&A projects, which are expected to drive further financial performance improvements in the coming quarters.

