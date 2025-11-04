Business Brain Showa-Ota Inc. Enhances Shareholder Benefit Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Business Brain Showaota Inc. ( (JP:9658) ).

Business Brain Showa-Ota Inc. has announced adjustments to its Shareholder Benefit Plan, aiming to make its shares more appealing to investors. The changes, effective March 31, 2026, increase the value of QUO Card benefits for shareholders, thereby encouraging more individuals to invest in the company and supporting charitable contributions.

More about Business Brain Showaota Inc.

Business Brain Showa-Ota Inc. operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing shareholder benefits to enhance investment attractiveness and shareholder engagement.

Average Trading Volume: 23,683

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen35.77B

