Burford Capital Sets Date for Q3 2025 Financial Results Release

The latest announcement is out from Burford Capital ( (GB:BUR) ).

Burford Capital announced the release date for its third-quarter 2025 financial results, scheduled for November 5, 2025. The company will host a conference call for investors and analysts to discuss these results, emphasizing its commitment to transparency and engagement with stakeholders. This announcement underscores Burford’s strategic focus on maintaining strong communication with its investors and analysts, potentially influencing its market perception and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:BUR) stock is a Hold with a £851.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Burford Capital stock, see the GB:BUR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:BUR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BUR is a Neutral.

Burford Capital’s overall stock score is driven by strong earnings call performance and a solid valuation, despite technical indicators suggesting bearish momentum. The company’s robust balance sheet and improved cash flow management provide a foundation for potential recovery.

More about Burford Capital

Burford Capital is a leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law. The company offers services in litigation finance, risk management, asset recovery, and various legal finance and advisory activities. It is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange, and operates through a global network of offices, collaborating with companies and law firms worldwide.

Average Trading Volume: 175,852

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £1.75B

