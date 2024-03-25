Burford Capital Completes Share Buyback

Burford Capital (GB:BUR) has released an update.

Burford Capital Limited, a leading finance and asset management firm specializing in law, has purchased 49,000 of its own Ordinary Shares for future obligations under its Deferred Compensation Plan, as part of a £5.0 million share buyback program. These shares were acquired through Numis Securities Limited, with individual transactions ranging in price from 1193.00 to 1208.00 GBp. Following the transaction, the total number of voting rights in Burford Capital stands at 218,776,564, excluding treasury-held shares.

