Burcon’s Plant-Based Proteins Excel in Cheese Study

Burcon Nutrascience ( (TSE:BU) ) has provided an update.

Burcon NutraScience Corporation announced that a study by the University of Guelph demonstrated their Peazazz®C pea protein and Solatein™ sunflower protein significantly outperform a leading competitor’s pea protein in plant-based cheese applications. This achievement marks a significant advancement in plant-based cheese production, offering dairy-like melt and stretch properties, and opens new commercial opportunities in the growing dairy-alternative market.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:BU) stock is a Hold with a C$2.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Burcon Nutrascience stock, see the TSE:BU Stock Forecast page.

Spark's Take on TSE:BU Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:BU is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is primarily impacted by significant financial challenges, including negative profitability and cash flow issues. While the earnings call provided some optimism with future growth potential, the current financial instability and bearish technical indicators weigh heavily on the stock’s attractiveness.

More about Burcon Nutrascience

Burcon NutraScience Corporation is a global technology leader in the plant-based protein industry, focusing on high-performance proteins for the food and beverage sector. The company offers commercial ingredients with superior taste, texture, and functionality, ideal for next-generation protein solutions. With over two decades of innovation, Burcon holds an extensive patent portfolio for novel proteins derived from various plant sources, including pea, canola, soy, hemp, and sunflower. Burcon is committed to sustainability and providing best-in-class protein solutions.

YTD Price Performance: 41.96%

Average Trading Volume: 6,120

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$28.8M

