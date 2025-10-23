Bunzl plc Announces Share Repurchase and Cancellation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Bunzl plc ( (GB:BNZL) ) is now available.

Bunzl plc has announced the repurchase of 30,552 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, as part of its ongoing share buyback program initiated in March 2025. The company intends to cancel the repurchased shares, which will adjust the total number of voting rights to 324,600,337. This move is part of Bunzl’s strategy to manage its capital structure and return value to shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:BNZL) stock is a Buy with a £27.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Bunzl plc stock, see the GB:BNZL Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:BNZL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BNZL is a Outperform.

Bunzl plc’s overall stock score reflects solid financial performance and a fair valuation, with effective margin management and strong cash flows. While technical indicators suggest a neutral to slightly bearish trend, the company’s strategic initiatives and acquisitions provide optimism. However, challenges in key business areas and a decline in operating profit present risks that temper the outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:BNZL stock, click here.

More about Bunzl plc

Bunzl plc is a global distribution and outsourcing company that operates in various sectors, including food service, retail, and healthcare. The company provides a wide range of products such as packaging, cleaning supplies, and personal protective equipment, focusing on delivering essential items to businesses across multiple industries.

Average Trading Volume: 957,092

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £7.95B

Learn more about BNZL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue