Bunker Hill Mining to Issue Shares for DSU Settlement

An update from Bunker Hill Mining ( (TSE:BNKR) ) is now available.

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. has entered into an agreement to issue shares to settle deferred share units (DSUs) with a former director for services rendered in 2023 and 2024. The company will issue 615,384 shares at a price of C$0.195 per share, with the remaining balance paid in cash, to preserve cash for the potential restart and development of the Bunker Hill Mine. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals, and the issued shares will be subject to hold periods under Canadian and U.S. securities laws.

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. is an American mineral exploration and development company focused on revitalizing a historic zinc, lead, and silver deposit in northern Idaho’s Coeur d’Alene mining district. The company aims to leverage modern exploration techniques and sustainable practices to maximize shareholder value by developing this high-potential asset in the Silver Valley mining district.

Average Trading Volume: 430,942

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$259.4M

