Bunker Hill Mining Advances Restart of Historic Idaho Mine

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Bunker Hill Mining ( (TSE:BNKR) ) has provided an update.

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. has made significant progress in its efforts to restart the Bunker Hill Mine in Idaho’s Silver Valley, with the project on track for completion in the first half of 2026. The company has strengthened its financial position and advanced its operational plans, including safety compliance, equipment procurement, and resource planning, to ensure a successful restart. The project is designed to generate strong margins across various metal price scenarios, with a focus on capital efficiency and cash flow generation.

More about Bunker Hill Mining

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. is an American mineral exploration and development company focused on revitalizing its historic mining asset, a renowned zinc, lead, and silver deposit in northern Idaho’s Coeur d’Alene mining district. The company aims to leverage modern exploration techniques and sustainable practices to unlock the potential of this mineral-rich region, focusing on maximizing shareholder value through responsible development.

YTD Price Performance: 27.27%

Average Trading Volume: 383,250

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$194.7M

For an in-depth examination of BNKR stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue