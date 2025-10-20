Bulten AB Appoints Nomination Committee for 2026 AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Bulten AB ( (SE:BULTEN) ) just unveiled an update.

Bulten AB has appointed its nomination committee for the 2026 Annual General Meeting, scheduled for April 23, 2026, in Gothenburg, Sweden. The committee consists of representatives from major shareholders and the Chairman of the Board, collectively representing 34% of the company’s voting shares. The committee will draft proposals for the AGM, including board member elections and remuneration, impacting the company’s governance and shareholder engagement.

The most recent analyst rating on (SE:BULTEN) stock is a Buy with a SEK65.00 price target.

Bulten Group is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of fasteners primarily for the automotive industry, but also serves other sectors like consumer electronics. The company offers a comprehensive range of standard and custom fasteners, supported by their Full Service Provider concept, which includes development, sourcing, logistics, and service. Founded in 1873, Bulten employs around 1,900 people worldwide and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and reported net sales of SEK 5,807 million in 2024.

YTD Price Performance: -24.22%

Average Trading Volume: 38,441

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: SEK1.11B

