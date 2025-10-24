Bull-Dog Sauce Co., Ltd. Revises Financial Forecasts Upwards for FY 2026

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Bull-Dog Sauce Co., Ltd. ( (JP:2804) ).

Bull-Dog Sauce Co., Ltd. has revised its financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, indicating an expected increase in profits. This revision is attributed to improved profitability from strategic sales changes and increased productivity at the Tatebayashi Creation Center, suggesting a positive impact on the company’s financial performance and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:2804) stock is a Hold with a Yen2197.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Bull-Dog Sauce Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:2804 Stock Forecast page.

More about Bull-Dog Sauce Co., Ltd.

Bull-Dog Sauce Co., Ltd. operates in the food industry, primarily focusing on the production and sale of sauces. The company is known for its diverse range of sauce products and has a market focus on enhancing product quality and expanding its market presence.

Average Trading Volume: 21,626

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen26.99B

For detailed information about 2804 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue