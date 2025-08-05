Built Cybernetics Expands Convertible Loan Notes to £845,000

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Aukett Swanke ( (GB:BUC) ) has shared an announcement.

Built Cybernetics has confirmed the receipt of £250,000, bringing the total Convertible Loan Notes (CLNs) issued to £845,000, with a potential to raise up to £2,000,000. The company is in ongoing discussions for further CLN subscriptions, which could enhance its financial capacity and market position in the PropTech industry.

More about Aukett Swanke

Built Cybernetics is a London-quoted PropTech group specializing in Smart Buildings and related services. The company integrates technical systems into modern structures from the beginning, aiming to generate scalable and recurring revenues by combining smart building services with its architectural projects.

Average Trading Volume: 282,525

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £8.35M

