Built Cybernetics CEO and Spouse Execute Share Transactions

An announcement from Aukett Swanke ( (GB:BUC) ) is now available.

Built Cybernetics announced that its Chief Executive, Nick Clark, and his spouse, Siobhan Robinson, conducted on-market transactions involving the sale and repurchase of ordinary shares into their SSAS pensions. These transactions did not alter Nick Clark’s total family interest in the company, which remains at approximately 12.53% of the issued share capital. This strategic move is part of the company’s broader efforts to maintain stable shareholder interests while potentially optimizing tax efficiency.

Built Cybernetics is a London-quoted PropTech group specializing in Smart Buildings and related services. The company integrates technical systems into modern structures, aiming to generate scalable and recurring revenues by cross-selling smart building services alongside its architecture projects.

