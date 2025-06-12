Built Cybernetics Appoints New Adviser to Boost Market Position

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Aukett Swanke ( (GB:BUC) ) has issued an update.

Built Cybernetics plc has appointed Canaccord Genuity Limited as its new Nominated Adviser and broker, effective immediately. This strategic move is expected to enhance the company’s market positioning and operational efficiency, potentially benefiting stakeholders by ensuring better integration of financial advisory services.

More about Aukett Swanke

Built Cybernetics is a London-quoted PropTech group specializing in Smart Buildings and related services. The company integrates technical systems into modern premises from the start, aiming to generate scalable and recurring revenues by cross-selling smart building services alongside architecture projects.

Average Trading Volume: 177,498

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £6.75M

