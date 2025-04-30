Builders FirstSource Releases 2025 CSR Report

An update from Builders Firstsource ( (BLDR) ) is now available.

On April 30, 2025, Builders FirstSource released its 2025 Corporate Social Responsibility report, showcasing its commitment to sustainability and safety. The report highlights achievements such as a 10% reduction in the total recordable incident rate, significant charitable contributions, and sustainable sourcing practices. These efforts reflect the company’s dedication to a people-first culture and its ongoing transformation of the homebuilding industry to create a lasting impact.

Spark’s Take on BLDR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BLDR is a Neutral.

Builders Firstsource scores a 66, reflecting a balance of strengths and challenges. The company’s solid financial performance, strong EBITDA, and strategic investments are key strengths. However, the technical indicators suggest bearish momentum, and external challenges such as market conditions and severe weather impact sales. The reasonable P/E ratio supports a fair valuation.

More about Builders Firstsource

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Builders FirstSource is the largest U.S. supplier of building products, prefabricated components, and value-added services to the professional market segment for new residential construction and repair and remodeling. The company operates in 43 states with approximately 595 locations, providing an integrated homebuilding solution that includes manufacturing, supply, delivery, and installation of structural and related building products.

YTD Price Performance: -14.42%

Average Trading Volume: 1,714,448

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $13.82B

