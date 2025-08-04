Build-A-Bear Workshop Announces Leadership Transition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

BuildABear Workshop ( (BBW) ) has issued an announcement.

On August 1, 2025, Build-A-Bear Workshop announced the retirement of Eric Fencl, its Chief Administrative Officer, General Counsel, and Secretary, effective August 4, 2025. Yevgeny Fundler was appointed as the new Chief Legal Officer and Secretary, bringing extensive legal and corporate governance experience to the role. This leadership transition is expected to impact the company’s legal and compliance operations positively, with Mr. Fencl assisting during the transition period until December 5, 2025.

More about BuildABear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc., established in 1997, is a multi-generational brand that allows guests to create personalized stuffed animals. With over 600 locations worldwide, the company combines interactive retail experiences with e-commerce and licensing agreements, generating $496.4 million in revenue for fiscal 2024.

Average Trading Volume: 243,650

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $652M

