Bubs Australia Foresees Revenue Growth and U.S. Expansion

Bubs Australia Ltd. reports a significant 25.9% increase in Q3 gross revenue, with expectations to outperform their annual $100m revenue target, spurred by strong U.S. sales and positive retailer feedback on new products. The company is investing in working capital to support U.S. market growth, which has led to an increased cash outflow but anticipates a cash flow positive FY25. Despite varied performance across regions, the U.S. market now accounts for 53% of total revenue, with ongoing efforts to secure permanent FDA approval for the U.S. IMF market.

