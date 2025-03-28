BTC Digital Ltd. Updates Share Incentive Plan to Boost Employee Engagement

The latest announcement is out from BTC Digital ( (BTCT) ).

BTC Digital Ltd. announced an amendment and restatement of its 2020 Share Incentive Plan, effective March 26, 2025. The plan’s term is extended to fifteen years, and the number of ordinary shares available for awards will increase annually by 10% of the total shares outstanding, starting from January 1, 2025. This strategic move aims to enhance employee retention and motivation, potentially strengthening the company’s market position and stakeholder engagement.

More about BTC Digital

BTC Digital Ltd. is a company incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands, operating in the digital sector. The company focuses on providing share-based incentives to attract and retain skilled personnel, promoting business success through its Share Incentive Plan.

YTD Price Performance: -19.67%

Average Trading Volume: 2,214,645

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $21.96M

