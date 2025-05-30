BT Group Announces Total Voting Rights for May 2025

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

BT Group plc ( ($GB:BT.A) ) has issued an update.

BT Group plc announced that as of 30 May 2025, its capital consisted of 9,968,127,681 ordinary shares with voting rights, with 11,290,418 held as treasury shares. This results in a total of 9,956,837,263 voting rights, which shareholders can use to determine their notification requirements under the FCA’s rules.

The most recent analyst rating on ($GB:BT.A) stock is a Sell with a £140.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on BT Group plc stock, see the GB:BT.A Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:BT.A Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BT.A is a Neutral.

BT Group’s stock score of 66 is driven by solid technical momentum and positive corporate events, offset by financial performance challenges and valuation concerns. The company’s high leverage and declining revenues pose risks, while strategic achievements and a high dividend yield provide some counterbalance. Investors should consider both the growth potential from ongoing modernization efforts and the pressures from high debt and competitive market conditions.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:BT.A stock, click here.

More about BT Group plc

BT Group plc is a leading telecommunications company, providing a wide range of services including broadband, mobile, and fixed-line services. The company operates primarily in the UK and has a significant presence in the global telecommunications market.

Average Trading Volume: 19,626,584

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £17.09B

For an in-depth examination of BT.A stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers , and find the ideal broker for your trades.