BRP Inc. Announces Major Share Sale

Brp Inc (TSE:DOO) has released an update.

BRP Inc. has entered into an underwriting agreement with BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. to sell 1.5 million subordinate voting shares held by Bain Capital Integral Investors II, L.P. The transaction is facilitated through a shelf prospectus and supplementary filings in Canada and the U.S., aiming to distribute the securities at a price of $89.18 per share for a total of $133,776,000. This strategic sale is expected to influence BRP Inc.’s market position and offers an investment opportunity for those tracking stock market activities.

