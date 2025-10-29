Brown & Brown Reports Strong Revenue Growth in Q3 2025

Brown & Brown ( (BRO) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Brown & Brown presented to its investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc. is a leading insurance brokerage firm providing comprehensive and customized insurance solutions, with a global presence and a team of over 23,000 professionals. The company recently announced its third quarter 2025 financial results, reporting a significant increase in total revenues to $1.6 billion, marking a 35.4% growth compared to the same quarter in the previous year. Despite the impressive revenue growth, the company experienced a slight decrease in net income, with diluted net income per share falling to $0.68, although the adjusted figure rose to $1.05. Key financial metrics highlighted in the report include a 34.2% increase in commissions and fees, a 3.5% organic revenue growth, and a notable 41.8% rise in EBITDAC – Adjusted. However, the income before income taxes saw a decrease, with the margin dropping to 19.4%. The company also welcomed over 5,000 new employees, emphasizing its commitment to expanding global capabilities. Looking ahead, Brown & Brown remains focused on delivering growth and profitability, leveraging its enhanced global capabilities to continue providing innovative solutions for its customers.

