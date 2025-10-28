Brookfield Partners with U.S. on Nuclear Expansion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. Class A ( (TSE:BAM) ) is now available.

On October 28, 2025, Brookfield Asset Management, Westinghouse Electric Company, and Cameco Corporation announced a strategic partnership with the U.S. Government to accelerate nuclear power deployment in line with the President’s Executive Orders. This partnership will involve constructing at least $80 billion worth of nuclear reactors using Westinghouse technology, aiming to enhance the American nuclear power industry and its supply chain. The initiative is expected to create significant job opportunities and position the U.S. as a leader in nuclear power and AI development, with implications for energy security and national infrastructure.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. Class A has a strong financial foundation with robust earnings and strategic growth initiatives, as highlighted in the earnings call. However, technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, and the high P/E ratio raises valuation concerns. The company’s strong liquidity and strategic investments position it well for future growth, but investors should be cautious of potential profit volatility and market conditions.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a leading global alternative asset manager with over $1 trillion in assets under management, focusing on infrastructure, renewable power, private equity, real estate, and credit. Westinghouse Electric Company is a global leader in nuclear energy, known for its innovative nuclear technologies and services, and has industrialized more nuclear reactors than any other company. Cameco Corporation is one of the largest global providers of uranium fuel, with significant investments across the nuclear fuel cycle.

