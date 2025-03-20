Brookfield Corporation Updates Code of Conduct to Strengthen Ethical Practices

The latest update is out from Brookfield Corporation ( (TSE:BN) ).

In February 2025, Brookfield Corporation updated its Code of Business Conduct and Ethics, emphasizing the importance of protecting company assets, ensuring accurate public disclosures, and maintaining a positive work environment. The code outlines responsibilities for employees and directors to act in compliance with laws and company policies, aiming to safeguard the company’s reputation and stakeholder interests. Violations of the code can lead to serious consequences, including disciplinary actions and legal repercussions.

More about Brookfield Corporation

Brookfield Corporation is a global brand operating in various jurisdictions, focusing on asset management and investment services. The company is committed to maintaining a strong reputation and upholding its values in dealings with stakeholders, including clients, investors, and employees.

YTD Price Performance: -5.72%

Average Trading Volume: 2,562,528

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $85.68B

