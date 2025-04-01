Brookfield Asset Management Forms Strategic Partnership with Angel Oak

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. Class A ( (TSE:BAM) ) has provided an announcement.

Brookfield Asset Management has announced a strategic partnership with Angel Oak Companies, acquiring a majority stake in the firm to expand its residential mortgage credit strategies. This partnership aligns with Brookfield’s strategy to collaborate with top-tier credit managers and is expected to enhance Angel Oak’s growth and innovation in providing access to residential mortgage credit, while Angel Oak will continue to operate independently under its current leadership.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a leading global alternative asset manager headquartered in New York, managing over $1 trillion in assets across sectors such as renewable power, infrastructure, private equity, real estate, and credit. The company focuses on long-term investments in real assets and essential service businesses, offering a range of alternative investment products to various institutional investors worldwide.

