Brookdale Senior Living Reports Strong Q3 2025 Performance

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. ( (BKD) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Brookdale Senior Living Inc. presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is a leading operator of senior living communities in the United States, offering a range of services including independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Brookdale Senior Living Inc. announced an increase in its adjusted EBITDA annual guidance, highlighting a significant improvement in occupancy rates and financial performance metrics. Despite reporting a net loss, the company demonstrated strong operational growth and cash flow improvements.

Key financial highlights for the third quarter included a 20.4% increase in adjusted EBITDA to $111.1 million and a 4.2% rise in resident fees to $775.1 million. The company’s weighted average occupancy reached 81.8%, marking the highest level since the onset of the pandemic. Additionally, Brookdale reported an improvement in net cash provided by operating activities, which increased by $10.1 million to $76.5 million, and an adjusted free cash flow increase of $7.9 million to $21.8 million.

Brookdale’s management expressed optimism about the future, citing the increasing demand for senior living and a favorable market environment. The company has revised its full-year 2025 adjusted EBITDA guidance upward, expecting continued growth in RevPAR and positive adjusted free cash flow.

Looking ahead, Brookdale remains focused on enhancing shareholder value through strategic community dispositions and operational efficiencies, while navigating the evolving landscape of the senior living industry.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue