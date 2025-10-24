Brompton Wellington Square AAA CLO ETF Announces November Distributions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Brompton Wellington Square AAA CLO ETF Trust Unit ( (TSE:BAAA) ) has issued an update.

Brompton Wellington Square AAA CLO ETF has announced distributions for its unitholders, payable on November 14, 2025, with a record date of October 31, 2025. This announcement reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to providing value to its stakeholders through regular distributions, reinforcing its position in the investment fund industry.

More about Brompton Wellington Square AAA CLO ETF Trust Unit

Brompton Wellington Square AAA CLO ETF Trust Unit is part of Brompton Funds, an investment fund manager established in 2000, offering income and growth-focused investment solutions, including ETFs and other funds traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Wellington Square Advisors Inc., a Toronto-based independent investment advisory, specializes in CLO investments with over a decade of experience.

Average Trading Volume: 6,481

See more insights into BAAA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue