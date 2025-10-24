Brompton Split Corp. Announces Increased Distributions and Upcoming Name Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Brompton Split Corp. Class A Share ETF Trust Unit A ( (TSE:CLSA) ) just unveiled an update.

Brompton Split Corp. Class A Share ETF has announced an increase in its monthly distribution to $0.13 per unit, reflecting a 13% annualized increase from the previous quarter. This decision follows significant growth in the net asset value (NAV) since the ETF’s inception, rising from $10.00 to $12.95 per unit. Additionally, the ETF will undergo a name change to ‘Brompton Split Corp. Enhanced Equity Income ETF’ effective November 10, 2025, pending regulatory approval. This move indicates Brompton’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value and adapting its offerings to better meet market demands.

More about Brompton Split Corp. Class A Share ETF Trust Unit A

Founded in 2000, Brompton Funds is an experienced investment fund manager specializing in income and growth-focused investment solutions, including exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other investment funds traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 4,622

For a thorough assessment of CLSA stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue