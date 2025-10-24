Brompton Funds Declares November Distributions for Split Share Funds

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Dividend Growth Split Corp. Class A ( (TSE:DGS) ).

Brompton Funds has announced the distributions for several of its split share funds, payable on November 14, 2025, to shareholders of record as of October 31, 2025. The announcement includes details of the distribution amounts for both class A and preferred shareholders across various funds, highlighting the company’s commitment to providing income solutions. The availability of a distribution reinvestment plan (DRIP) for class A shareholders is also emphasized, allowing for commission-free reinvestment and the benefits of compound growth. This move underscores Brompton’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and maintain its competitive position in the investment fund market.

Brompton Funds, founded in 2000, is an experienced investment fund manager offering income and growth-focused investment solutions, including exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other investment funds traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).

YTD Price Performance: 23.67%

Average Trading Volume: 169,357

