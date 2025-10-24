Brompton Funds Announces November 2025 Distributions for Split Share Funds

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Life & Banc Split ( (TSE:LBS) ).

Brompton Funds has declared distributions for several of its split share funds, payable on November 14, 2025, to shareholders of record as of October 31, 2025. This announcement reflects Brompton’s commitment to providing income opportunities for its investors, with options for reinvestment through distribution reinvestment plans, potentially enhancing the value for stakeholders.

More about Life & Banc Split

Brompton Funds, founded in 2000, is a seasoned investment fund manager offering income and growth-focused investment solutions, including exchange-traded funds and other investment funds traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 64,147

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Learn more about LBS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue