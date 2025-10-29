Brixmor Property Group Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Brixmor Property Group ( (BRX) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Brixmor Property Group presented to its investors.

Brixmor Property Group is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping centers across the United States, with a focus on creating community-centered retail spaces.

In its third quarter of 2025 earnings report, Brixmor Property Group announced a 7% increase in its dividend and highlighted record achievements in new lease average base rent per square foot and small shop occupancy.

The company executed 1.5 million square feet of new and renewal leases, with a notable rent spread of 17.8% on comparable space. Brixmor reported a total leased occupancy of 94.1% and a record small shop leased occupancy of 91.4%. The company also completed $223 million in acquisitions and $81.2 million in dispositions, while issuing $400 million in senior notes due 2033.

Brixmor’s financial performance included a net income of $0.31 per diluted share for the quarter, and a Nareit FFO of $0.56 per diluted share. The company also reported a 4.0% increase in same property NOI, driven by a 2.7% contribution from base rent.

Looking ahead, Brixmor remains focused on executing its reinvestment strategy and is optimistic about its pipeline of signed but not yet commenced leases, positioning the portfolio for sustainable growth.

