British Smaller Companies VCT Announces Nominal Capital Reduction

The latest update is out from British Smaller Companies VCT ( (GB:BSV) ).

British Smaller Companies VCT plc has announced a nominal capital reduction, reducing the nominal value of its issued shares from 10 pence to 0.01 pence per ordinary share. This reduction, confirmed by the High Court of Justice Chancery Division, is now effective and may impact the company’s financial structure and shareholder equity.

Average Trading Volume: 111,881

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

