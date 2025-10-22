British American Tobacco Executes Share Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

British American Tobacco ( (GB:BATS) ) just unveiled an announcement.

British American Tobacco has executed a share buyback transaction, purchasing 179,000 of its ordinary shares from Goldman Sachs International as part of its ongoing buyback program. The company plans to cancel these shares, which will adjust the total number of shares in issue and those held in treasury, potentially impacting shareholder interests and market perception.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:BATS) stock is a Hold with a £4004.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on British American Tobacco stock, see the GB:BATS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:BATS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BATS is a Neutral.

The overall stock score of 55 reflects a mix of strong financial performance and cash flow generation, offset by bearish technical indicators and a relatively high P/E ratio. The attractive dividend yield provides some support, but the lack of earnings call data and corporate events limits additional insights.

More about British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco is a leading company in the tobacco industry, primarily engaged in the production and sale of cigarettes and other tobacco-related products. The company has a significant market presence globally, focusing on delivering high-quality tobacco products to consumers.

Average Trading Volume: 4,252,491

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £82.78B

