British American Tobacco Completes Significant Securities Tender Offer

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

British American Tobacco ( (GB:BATS) ) has shared an announcement.

British American Tobacco announced the final results of its tender offer for its €1 billion Perpetual Subordinated Fixed-to-Reset Rate Non-Call 5.25 Year Securities. The company accepted €806.8 million worth of securities, surpassing the 75% threshold required for a Substantial Repurchase Event Redemption Option. This move is expected to impact the company’s financial strategy and market positioning, as it plans to exercise the redemption option for the remaining securities post-settlement.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:BATS) stock is a Hold with a £4056.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on British American Tobacco stock, see the GB:BATS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:BATS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BATS is a Neutral.

The overall stock score of 60 reflects a balance between strong cash flow generation and profitability against concerns of earnings volatility and high valuation. The technical indicators suggest a lack of strong momentum, while the high dividend yield provides a cushion for investors seeking income. The absence of debt and improved equity strength are positive signs, but the stock’s current valuation and technical setup warrant cautious optimism.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:BATS stock, click here.

More about British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco is a leading company in the tobacco industry, primarily engaged in the production and sale of cigarettes and other nicotine products. It focuses on a wide range of markets globally, offering a variety of tobacco and nicotine products to cater to diverse consumer preferences.

Average Trading Volume: 4,505,391

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £85.53B

For an in-depth examination of BATS stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue