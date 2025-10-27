Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Phase 2 Study on NSCLC: A Potential Game-Changer

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company ((BMY)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

In a recent update, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is conducting a Phase 2 study titled A Phase 2, Open-label, Randomized Trial to Evaluate Two Dosing Regimens of Subcutaneous Formulation of Nivolumab in Combination With Intravenous Ipilimumab and Chemotherapy in Participants With Previously Untreated Metastatic or Recurrent NSCLC. The study aims to assess the effectiveness of two dosing regimens of subcutaneous Nivolumab combined with intravenous Ipilimumab and chemotherapy in treating metastatic or recurrent Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC).

The intervention involves the use of several drugs, including Nivolumab, Ipilimumab, Carboplatin, Paclitaxel, Pemetrexed, and Cisplatin. These drugs are administered in specified doses on particular days to evaluate their combined effect on NSCLC.

The study follows an interventional design with a randomized allocation and parallel intervention model. It is open-label, meaning no masking is involved, and its primary purpose is treatment-focused.

Key dates for this study include its start date on April 25, 2025, and the latest update on October 14, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and ensuring timely updates for stakeholders.

This study’s progress could significantly impact Bristol-Myers Squibb’s stock performance as positive results may boost investor confidence. It could also influence the competitive landscape in the oncology sector, particularly in treatments for NSCLC.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

