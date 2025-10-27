Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Latest Study: Assessing Drug Interactions with Afimetoran

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company ((BMY)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Bristol-Myers Squibb is conducting a Phase 1 study titled A Phase 1 Open-label, 2-Part Crossover Study to Assess the Effect of Acid-reducing Agent Famotidine on the Pharmacokinetics of Afimetoran (BMS-986256) in Healthy Participants. The study aims to determine if famotidine, an acid-reducing agent, affects the drug levels of afimetoran in healthy individuals, which is crucial for understanding potential drug interactions.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests the effects of two drugs: Famotidine, an acid-reducing agent, and Afimetoran, the primary drug under investigation. The goal is to observe any changes in afimetoran’s pharmacokinetics when administered with famotidine.

Study Design: This is an interventional study with a randomized, crossover design. Participants receive different sequences of the drugs, with no masking involved, focusing on treatment as the primary purpose.

Study Timeline: The study began on May 10, 2023, and is currently recruiting. The primary completion and estimated completion dates are yet to be announced, with the latest update submitted on January 20, 2025. These dates are essential for tracking progress and anticipating results.

Market Implications: This study could influence Bristol-Myers Squibb’s stock performance by providing insights into afimetoran’s safety and efficacy when used with other medications. Positive results may enhance investor confidence and position the company favorably against competitors in the pharmaceutical industry.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

