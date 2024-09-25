Brightstar’s Share Placement Dilutes St Barbara’s Stake

Brightstar Resources Limited (AU:BTR) has released an update.

St Barbara Limited’s voting power in Brightstar Resources Limited has decreased from 10.81% to 9.59% following the issue of new shares by Brightstar. The change occurred on September 23, 2024, and is directly related to Brightstar’s share placement that diluted St Barbara’s previous shareholding. St Barbara Limited remains a substantial holder with 638,947,071 votes post-placement.

