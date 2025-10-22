BriaCell’s Phase 3 Study in Metastatic Breast Cancer Receives Positive DSMB Recommendation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from BriaCell Therapeutics ( (TSE:BCT) ) is now available.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. announced that the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) has given a positive recommendation for the continuation of its pivotal Phase 3 study of Bria-IMT plus immune checkpoint inhibitor in metastatic breast cancer patients. This marks the fourth consecutive positive DSMB recommendation, highlighting the favorable safety profile of the treatment. The study is conducted under the FDA Fast Track Designation, addressing the significant unmet medical need in metastatic breast cancer. The company’s leadership expressed confidence in the potential of Bria-IMT to transform cancer care for patients facing urgent medical needs.

More about BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care.

Average Trading Volume: 4,080

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: C$32.18M

