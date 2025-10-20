BriaCell Reports Promising Phase 3 Data in Metastatic Breast Cancer Study

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from BriaCell Therapeutics ( (TSE:BCT) ) is now available.

BriaCell Therapeutics has announced promising clinical biomarker data from its ongoing pivotal Phase 3 study of Bria-IMT combined with an immune checkpoint inhibitor in metastatic breast cancer. The data, presented at the ESMO Congress 2025, shows encouraging trends similar to those identified in the Phase 2 study, with no new safety concerns. The study’s positive interim results could lead to full approval and marketing authorization, potentially impacting treatment options for patients with limited choices.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:BCT) stock is a Buy with a C$40.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on BriaCell Therapeutics stock, see the TSE:BCT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:BCT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:BCT is a Neutral.

BriaCell Therapeutics has a challenging financial position with no revenue and consistent losses, heavily impacting its stock score. Despite this, recent corporate developments in cancer treatment provide some potential upside. Technical indicators are mixed, and valuation concerns persist with a negative P/E ratio. The company’s reliance on external financing is a notable risk.

More about BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care.

Average Trading Volume: 3,823

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: C$31.16M

