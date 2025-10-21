BriaCell Partners with MSK to Advance Cancer Immunotherapy

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

BriaCell Therapeutics ( (TSE:BCT) ) just unveiled an update.

BriaCell Therapeutics has announced a collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center’s Therapeutics Accelerator Program to advance the clinical development of its Bria-OTS+ platform, which includes Bria-BRES+ for breast cancer. This partnership will provide BriaCell with access to MSK’s clinical and institutional expertise, facilitating the manufacturing, IND development, and clinical protocol support for a Phase 1 clinical trial. The collaboration aims to expedite the development of Bria-OTS+, potentially transforming cancer care and improving patient outcomes, particularly for those with metastatic breast cancer.

Spark’s Take on TSE:BCT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:BCT is a Neutral.

BriaCell Therapeutics has a challenging financial position with no revenue and consistent losses, heavily impacting its stock score. Despite this, recent corporate developments in cancer treatment provide some potential upside. Technical indicators are mixed, and valuation concerns persist with a negative P/E ratio. The company’s reliance on external financing is a notable risk.

More about BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immunotherapies aimed at transforming cancer care. The company is involved in creating personalized off-the-shelf immunotherapy platforms for various cancer indications, including metastatic breast cancer and prostate cancer.

Average Trading Volume: 3,824

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: C$32.18M

