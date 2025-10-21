BriaCell Expands Phase 3 Study in Metastatic Breast Cancer

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

BriaCell Therapeutics ( (TSE:BCT) ) has shared an announcement.

BriaCell Therapeutics has expanded its pivotal Phase 3 clinical study for metastatic breast cancer by adding key cancer centers such as Dartmouth Cancer Center, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, and Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University. This expansion is expected to accelerate patient enrollment and potentially lead to full approval and marketing authorization for Bria-IMT, their lead clinical candidate, which has received FDA Fast Track designation. The study aims to compare the overall survival of patients treated with Bria-IMT and an immune checkpoint inhibitor against standard treatments, with interim data analysis planned once 144 patient events occur.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:BCT) stock is a Buy with a C$40.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on BriaCell Therapeutics stock, see the TSE:BCT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:BCT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:BCT is a Neutral.

BriaCell Therapeutics has a challenging financial position with no revenue and consistent losses, heavily impacting its stock score. Despite this, recent corporate developments in cancer treatment provide some potential upside. Technical indicators are mixed, and valuation concerns persist with a negative P/E ratio. The company’s reliance on external financing is a notable risk.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:BCT stock, click here.

More about BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immunotherapies aimed at transforming cancer care.

Average Trading Volume: 3,824

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: C$32.18M

For an in-depth examination of BCT stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue