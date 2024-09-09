Breville Group Expands ASX Offerings

Breville Group Limited (AU:BRG) has released an update.

Breville Group Limited has applied for the quotation of 322,307 new ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker code BRG, with the issue date set for September 9, 2024. This move represents an expansion of Breville’s publicly traded offerings, potentially attracting investors seeking to engage with the company’s growth.

